BEAUFORT — At the end of 2022, there were 124 horses on Shackleford Banks, according to the newly released annual report released this week by Nathaniel Toering, Chief of Interpretation and Education for Cape Lookout National Seashore.The population is managed by the seashore and the Foundation for Shackleford Horses under federal law passed in 1998, with a legislated target range of 120 to 130 horses. Since 2005, when the last roundup was conducted, the year-end population has ranged between 105 and 126, according to the report, and no roundups are planned in the foreseeable future.
The report adds that at the end of 2022, the herd was 61% female and 39% male.
“Part of the reason that there are more females is that some females are living longer,” the report states. “Of the 22 horses 18 years old and older, only 1 is male. This male is unusual in that he is 27 years old, but he has only protected a harem for a short time during his life so he has not worked as much as stallions normally do.
“The oldest horse living on the island is a 28-year-old mare who has three generations of descendants. Contraception has been linked to increased longevity among treated females.”
In 2022, according to the report, 13 foals were born. One was removed illegally and turned over to the foundation; the parties were charged, and their court date is pending
Herd mortality in the year was 7%, a total of nine horses.
“This is slightly above the 6% average mortality from 1999 through 2021 but does not change that average, the reports states. “The nine horses included four considered to be at the end of their natural lives.
“Two mares aged 29 and 28 passed. A stallion passed at 26, which is old for a stallion, but he had a breathing condition so did not work to protect a harem toward the end of his life. A 19-year-old stallion passed at the more typical age of death for a breeding stallion on Shackleford Banks. Also passed were three who had been gradually declining for unknown reasons: an 8-year-old stallion and two 1-1/2-year-old females. A 7-year-old-mare was euthanized for severed flexor tendons from an unknown injury and a 3-year-old colt passed of suspected complications from an eye injury.”
According to the report, genetics data was collected from the foals of 2022 by standard collection protocol to determine offspring genotypes.
The analysis was done according to protocol by the Laboratory for Ecological, Evolutionary and Conservation Genetics at the University of Idaho. The maternal and paternal genotypes are known from previous analyses, and, using them, foal paternity is being determined. The resulting lineage data will be used for decision making for management actions by the park and foundation.
Contraception has been used adaptively to manage the wild horse population beginning in 2000. Contraceptive doses are additive, with one dose providing, on average, one year of birth control. Judicious contraception use, along with natural births and mortality, should keep the herd as near as possible to the prescribed population range, the report states. Eight mares who had recent foals were contracepted in 2022.
The report says the Junior Ranger Wild Horse Protector activities continued on Shackleford Banks in 2022. This activity is designed for students in grades six through eight but can be adapted to younger or older students.
An adult checks out a backpack holding binoculars, handheld GPS, salinity meter, range finder, a glossary, and instructions. Participants work though activities like those the wild horse Biologist performs during census work. On completion, students receive an award and are certified as Wild Horse Protectors.
The Wild Horse Public Education Campaign (WHPEC), begun in 2011, also continued. This is a collaboration between the park, the foundation, and the nearby Rachel Carson Reserve National Estuarine Research Reserve. The aim of the campaign is to educate people about the horses, with an emphasis on the safety of the horses, park and reserve visitors, and pets. The general message is to watch the horses without interacting with them or interrupting their natural behavior.
During the year, the foundation contributed 4,000 volunteer hours, performing diverse work related to the Shackleford Banks horses both on and off the island. Its board of directors is comprised of 10 volunteers, and additional volunteers contribute significantly.
Any horses removed from the island are turned over to the foundation. Horses are likely cared for at the FSH rescue farm and may be made available for adoption, if possible. The Foundation raises money to help fund wild horse program needs.
Cape Lookout National Seashore and the Foundation for Shackleford Horses emphasize that the most important factor in protecting the wild horses is public education. As a result, they have increased efforts to inform the public how best to watch the horses without interacting with them or interrupting their natural behavior. These messages are regularly communicated in the media and through programs like the Park’s “Horse Sense and Survival” tours which take place monthly in the summer and fall.
Cape Lookout National Seashore is in the southern Outer Banks of North Carolina between Beaufort Inlet and Ocracoke Inlet. Altogether, the park service manages 56 miles of barrier islands within the seashore. Shackleford Banks is the southernmost island in the park, between Barden’s Inlet to the east and Beaufort Inlet to the west. It is approximately eight miles long and ranges from less than 0.5 mile wide to nearly 1.5 miles wide.
