EMERALD ISLE — One of the town’s most popular events, the Emerald Isle Fall Fishing Tournament, is less than two weeks away, on Saturday, Sept. 16.
It’s based at the town’s N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission boat launching facility on Bogue Sound east of the town government complex, and registration is still open at: https://eifishing.com/.
Registration proceeds go to scholarships for graduating high school students who are interested in pursuing a degree related to marine sciences and technologies, plus to a fund to help the town pay for periodic dredging of Bogue Inlet.
The tournament features a variety of categories, including surf, boat and junior divisions, and great prizes for the winners.
In addition to the fishing tournament on Sept. 16, everyone is invited to the public auction and barbecue dinner at The Islander on Friday, September 15.
The 2022 tournament and auction were so successful that proceeds funded six $3,000 scholarships for students from area high schools.
The idea is that students who receive the scholarships will come home after school and help educate others about the oceans, sounds and wildlife in the area.
The proceeds from the 2022 tournament also funded $15,000 in donations to the town.
Tournament founder and Town Commissioner Mark Taylor presented two checks – one for $5,000 and one for $10,000 – to town officials during a commission meeting early this year, including $10,000 to help the town pay the costs of continuing education of fulltime employees to better serve the community.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.