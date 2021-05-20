BOGUE — A Thursday afternoon fire in Bogue destroyed a shed and potentially threatened at least one home, but firefighters doused the blaze before more serious damage could occur.
Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department Chief Kevin Hunter said a call came into his agency at 2:16 p.m. Thursday and crews responded to what was reported as a residential trailer fire at 264 Bogue Loop Road.
Upon arrival, firefighters discovered it was a shed fire, which Chief Hunter said appears to have started from “illegal burning” by the property owner.
Departments from all over the area – Broad and Gales Creek, Emerald Isle, Swansboro and Maysville also responded – but it turned out to be a minor incident, Chief Hunter said.
He added that one person, believed to be the property owner, was transported for medical treatment after suffering burns on an arm while trying to put out the blaze.
The chief did not immediately have information about the property owner or an estimate on damage to the structure.
