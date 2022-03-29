EMERALD ISLE — Returning Emerald Isle lifeguards began training on the strand and in the water March 26 and 27 and will begin work, in modified numbers and on a modified schedule, Friday, April 1.
It’s the earliest the town’s guards have started working, and William Matthias, the town’s ocean rescue coordinator, said the ocean condition flags will also go up early, on Friday, April 15. Last year, the lifeguards hit the beach on April 8.
Yellow flags signify normal ocean conditions when caution is still advised, red means conditions are hazardous, and double-red means no one should be in the ocean and can receive a citation or fine for doing so.
A purple flag, usually flown in a specific area, warns of the presence of potentially harmful marine life, such as stinging Portuguese man-of-war and sharks.
At the end of last beach season, Mr. Matthias said he wanted to add more flags this summer, augmenting the 25 2021 locations to ensure the flags are visible from anywhere on the 13-mile-long strand. The flag colors are in coordination with the National Weather Service and rip currently modeling forecasts.
Also last October, Capt. Matthias said the town planned to change the schedules and rotations somewhat to increase coverage past 5:30 p.m. when the lifeguards have normally left the beach.
That idea was the result of what Capt. Matthias last October told town commissioners was a “deep dive” into figures during the main part of the season, generally from Easter weekend through Labor Day.
The numbers showed that between 2019 and 2021, there had been a significant number of calls for water rescues after 5:30 p.m. The fire department has generally responded to those after-hours calls, which mostly come when there are rip currents or heavy surf conditions.
Lifeguards traditionally have started work at 10 a.m., and during the peak season, there have been two lifeguards at each of the major accesses – East and West Ocean Regional Access facilities with large parking lots – and at least four roaming lifeguards along the entire beach.
In 2021, through mid-October, there were 75 ocean rescue calls and one drowning.
Also during that period, the lifeguards gave 4,187 warnings to swimmers they thought might be in trouble and conducted 698 “welfare checks” to make sure ocean goers were safe without issuing a warning. During the height of the season, there are two lifeguards at each of the major accesses and at least four roaming lifeguards along the entire beach.
All the lifeguards are certified by the U.S. Lifesaving Association.
The town has significantly beefed up its ocean safety program, including establishing the ocean rescue coordinator position, since 2019, when two Wake Forest teenagers drowned Easter weekend and two others drowned later in the season.
Capt. Matthias said the town still needs to hire a few lifeguards to fill open slots for this season. Anyone who has the necessary skills and wants to work for the town should go to the town website or any of its social media platforms for more information.
Paid parking will resume at the eastern and western regional access facilities Friday, April 15. Like last year – the first year the town engaged a private firm to manage parking at the eastern and western regional accesses – the fees will range from $2 to $4 depending on the time of the season. The maximum fee for parking all day in either of the lots will be $16.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
