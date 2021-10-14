Carteret Community College trustees approve bonus for employees

MOREHEAD CITY — Many Carteret Community College employees will soon have a little more cash for the holidays.
The Carteret Community College Board of Trustees approved a one-time, performance-based bonus for eligible employees during its meeting Tuesday in the Wayne West Building on the Morehead City campus.
The bonus is equivalent to 1.98% of each employee’s annual salary, according to Dee Meshaw, chairperson of the trustees’ finance committee.
In the 2021-22 state budget, CCC received $123,804 in performance-based funding by meeting six benchmarks established by the N.C. Community College System. The funds are used to determine performance bonuses for full- and permanent part-time faculty and staff, based on board-approved eligibility criteria.
While the majority of community college employees are funded by the state, some are financed through county and institutional funds, which include federal sources, fees and grants. Ms. Meshaw said in order to provide bonuses to those employees, additional money will be provided through county and institutional funds.
The total cost to provide bonuses to the 134 employees who qualify is $145,297. Funds will include $123,786 in state money, $11,940 in county dollars and $9,571 from institutional sources.
“The bonuses will be given as early as (Friday) Oct. 29, 2021, and no later than (Tuesday) Nov. 30, 2021,” Ms. Meshaw said.
In a press release issued at the end of the meeting, CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini said the bonuses are well-deserved.
“This program reinforces our belief that all faculty and staff at Carteret Community College play a role in recruiting and retaining students, ensuring student success, and creating a culture that values service, innovation, and collaboration,” Dr. Mancini said. “We appreciate the Board of Trustees’ acknowledgement of faculty and staff effort by approving these well-earned bonuses.”
As for the performance measures the college met, they include student success rates in college-level English and math courses, first year progression of students, curriculum completion rate, licensure and certificate passing rates and college transfer performance.
To be eligible for the bonus, employees must be employed as a permanent employee of the college, either full- or part-time, must have been hired no later than the first day of class for the bonus year spring term, must still be employed by the college in a bonus-eligible position as of the date of the bonus payment, must not have an active or open “corrective action” or “improvement plan” on file and must have participated in certain extra functions.
This year, 134 of the college’s 167 employees were eligible to receive the bonus.
In other action Tuesday, the trustees:
- Approved a Carteret Community College Foundation fundraising project that will involve the sale of brick pavers to complete a sidewalk in front of the foundation building. The initial cost of $12,500 will be provided by the foundation, with the public able to purchase pavers in memory or honor of someone. The horticulture class will complete the project in summer 2022. Funds raised will be used to help complete a walking trail around the campus.
- Approved the second reading of a policy that establishes guidelines regarding the use of images during public events on campus.
- Received a $5,000 donation from Carteret Health Care to put toward the foundation’s capital campaign to complete the walking trail around campus.
- Heard a presentation on the college’s automotive technology program.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.