BEAUFORT — Monday is Memorial Day, the unofficial start of summer, and Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck is reminding residents and visitors to be safe.
“This long weekend is typically packed with celebratory events like backyard cookouts and trips to the beach. Every festive event presents hazards that we should all be aware of: ‘Safety First’ should always be a priority. To help citizens and visitors enjoy a safe holiday weekend, the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office has gathered the following helpful safety tips,” the county said in a news release this week
Safety while traveling:
•Buckle your safety belt - it’s the best way to stay safe in a vehicle.
•Don’t drink and drive - even one alcoholic drink can reduce your abilities and impair your judgment. Make alternate plans if you are consuming alcohol.
•Slow down, especially in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas or construction zones.
•Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices.
•Drive defensively, as holiday travel can present additional challenges.
•Check your vehicle to make sure it is properly maintained and always ensure your cargo is secure.
•Keep children safe in and around vehicles. Make sure car seats and booster seats are properly
installed for any children riding with you. Don’t leave children or pets unattended in the vehicle.
•Monitor weather and road conditions wherever you are traveling. For road conditions and closures in North Carolina, visit Drive NC.
Safety while swimming and boating:
•Check weather and water conditions beforehand and be aware of water temperatures.
•Always swim with a friend and stay in designated swimming areas.
•If no lifeguard is on duty at the pool or beach, do not let children swim unless they are accompanied by a responsible adult who knows lifesaving techniques and first aid.
•Wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket while boating.
•Protect yourself from the sun by applying a waterproof sunblock and apply generously throughout the day.
•Drink plenty of water to keep hydrated especially if alcohol is being consumed.
•Wear a hat and sunglasses and stay in the shade when possible.
Grilling safety:
•Propane and charcoal grills should only be used outdoors and never in a garage, porch or other enclosed space.
•Keep children and pets away from the grilling area.
•If you plan to use a fire pit, be sure to extinguish the fire completely before leaving it unattended.
“Memorial Day is a time to remember those who have sacrificed their lives in service to our country,” Sheriff Buck said in the release. “We encourage everyone to have a safe weekend while enjoying everything that Carteret County has to offer. Let’s have a great summer of 2023!"
