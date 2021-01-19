BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Zoning Board of Adjustment last week granted a variance allowing the developer of an RV park to use an alternative type of gravel that may be more environmentally friendly than the type required for paving roadways through the park.
The zoning board met Wednesday at the administration complex in Beaufort to consider the variance request from property owner Roger D. Corbett, who is planning an RV park in Newport near the intersection of Nine Mile Road and Highway 24. Ron Cullipher of the Group Group appeared on behalf of Mr. Corbett to make the variance request.
The county’s Manufactured Homes, Manufactured Home Parks and Recreational Vehicle Parks Ordinance requires the roads of an RV park to be paved with a minimum compacted base of 4 inches of N.C. Department of Transportation-approved type ABC stone. However, due to certain environmental regulations that apply to the property in question, Mr. Cullipher said it would be difficult to meet the requirements of the ordinance, so he proposed an alternative type of stone.
The stone Mr. Cullipher recommended is type 57 stone gravel over a geogrid fabric. He said it is a “greener” alternative as it is a pervious surface and helps reduce stormwater runoff, but also still fulfills the structural and load requirements of the ordinance.
“This allows stormwater to be infiltrated over a much larger area,” Mr. Cullipher said. “So this is a greener technology, but it accomplishes what I believe the goal of the ordinance is, to have safe traffic.”
Mr. Cullipher noted while the technology has been around for a while, the state legislature only recently approved language allowing type 57 gravel be used in development as a pervious surface. He said the RV park would be the first development in Carteret County to utilize the geogrid fabric, which helps keep the stone in place and increases longevity of the product.
After a brief discussion, the zoning board of adjustment, which is quasi-judicial in nature and makes decisions based on testimony and evidence presented by the applicant, voted to approve the variance the request, allowing Mr. Corbett to use the alternative stone for his development.
