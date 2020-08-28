NWS forecasts remnants of Hurricane Laura may arrive Saturday

NEWPORT — Coastal North Carolina residents may see some hazardous winds and even a tornado late Saturday, according to local weather forecasters.
The National Weather Service weather forecasting office in Newport issued a briefing Thursday on Tropical Storm Laura. The storm is moving over land, weakening as it goes. NWS meteorologists expect the remnants of Laura to move near or just north of the North Carolina coast late Saturday or Saturday night.
“A severe weather threat may develop Saturday afternoon through early evening,” the Newport NWS office said, “with the main hazards damaging winds and perhaps a tornado or two.”
The NWS provides forecasts, watches, warnings, outlooks, advisories and more information on its website, weather.gov/mhx/, on Twitter at twitter.com/NWSMoreheadCity, on Facebook at facebook.com/NWSMoreheadCity and on YouTube at youtube.com/NWSMoreheadCity.
