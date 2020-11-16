MOREHEAD CITY — The North Carolina National Guard will be conducting training exercises Tuesday utilizing Big Rock Stadium in Morehead City.
The Carteret County Emergency Services Department issued a public notice about the exercises Monday. According to the notice, access to the parking lot and walking trail around the stadium will be restricted while the exercises are taking place. The county did not specify the hours during which the training will occur.
