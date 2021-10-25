RALEIGH — Those with an interest in the state’s proposed energy solution and potential changes to the state fleet may join a discussion Thursday.
The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality announced Wednesday the N.C. Climate Change Interagency Council will meet at 3 p.m. Oct. 28 via WebEx. The meeting is to discuss the Energy Solutions for North Carolina Act and the state fleet’s electrification.
The public may attend online or by phone. Participants may begin joining the meeting at 2:45 p.m. To join, visit ncdenrits.webex.com/ncdenrits/onstage/g.php?MTID=e14760d7beb65d7c1580a304982e85ee3. The event number is 2424 342 8986; the meeting password is CCIC. Participants can join by phone by calling 415-655-0003. The access code is the event number above.
According to an announcement, participants will have an opportunity to provide input to cabinet agency representatives on the implementation of climate change and clean-energy initiatives. Comments will be limited to two minutes. To speak, sign up by noon the day of at forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=3IF2etC5mkSFw-zCbNftGcagKhKdX51Csh8ZB7yPfR9UNTZTWjQ4VDIyOVAxWEE5V1Y5M09HN0ZWQi4u.
More information on the council and the agenda for the upcoming meeting may be found online at deq.nc.gov/energy-climate/climate-change/nc-climate-change-interagency-council.
