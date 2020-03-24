MOREHEAD CITY — The Morehead City Planning Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the municipal building to consider several items of business for its regular March meeting.
The meeting will take place in the council chambers of the municipal building at 202 S. 8th St. City officials have discussed the possibility of switching to remote meetings to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, but for the time being, meetings will continue to be held in person until a citywide policy can be established.
The planning board is set to consider two final plat approvals, according to the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting. The first plat approval request is from AB Goodrich Contracting LLC, on behalf of Charles Hester Jr., for Mitchell Village Business Park to be located off Executive Drive and known as “Acres on Pittman Avenue.”
The second final plat approval request is from Keith Walker of East Carolina Community Development Inc. for a two-lot subdivision at 3140 and 3200 Bridges St.
In other business, the board will hear a request from Will Rogers, on behalf of Elba McLawhorn, to rezone 3408 Pine St. from R10 (single-family residential) OP (office and professional) district.
Finally, the planning board will consider a request submitted by Glenn White to add “Event venue, residential,” as a new special use in the Unified Development Ordinance. The addition would also add special requirements to the definition.
All matters that appear before the planning board are then forwarded to the Morehead City Council for final approval. The city council will consider the matters at its regular monthly meeting scheduled for Tuesday, April 14.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
