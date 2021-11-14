The Salvation Army kicks off 2021 red kettle campaign, seeks volunteers

MOREHEAD CITY — Bells were ringing and brass instruments were playing Thursday during the kickoff ceremony for the 2021 Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign, held in front of Belk.
Money raised during the annual campaign helps provide toys and food for Carteret County families in need this Christmas and supports The Salvation Army’s social programs and operations costs throughout the year.
With inflation hitting people’s pocketbooks, Maj. Aaron Goldfarb with The Salvation Army said the needs are great this year.
“In the last three weeks there’s been a large increase in people needing help with food, rent and utilities,” Maj. Goldfarb said. “There’s been a huge increase in requests for assistance with lodging.”
According to Salvation Army social services data, the organization assisted 194 people in October, which is more than double the 68 people helped in September.
Inflation and the breakdown in the supply chain is also affecting the organization’s ability to assist families.
“It’s not only impacting us, it’s impacting our donors who are struggling to keep up,” he said. “There are shortages that we continue to try and work around so we can continue to help families.”
The goal for this year’s red kettle campaign is $80,000, and volunteers are needed to ring bells at several locations now through Friday, Dec. 24.
“We need people to ring anytime between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. There will be no one ringing on Sundays or on Thanksgiving Day,” he said. “We need people to help us.”
He especially encouraged church groups, Scout troops and civic organizations to ring, and individuals are welcome as well.
Bell ringers started Friday at some businesses, but Maj. Goldfarb said volunteers would not report to the Walmarts in Morehead City and Newport until Friday.
Those who ring during the holiday season say it’s a rewarding experience.
Charles Rookard of Morehead City rang the bell in front of Belk Thursday.
“People need help for Christmas,” Mr. Rookard said as he rang while Maj. Goldfarb, accompanied by his wife, Capt. Jamie Goldfarb, played Christmas music on an alto horn and trumpet for the kickoff event.
Like moths drawn to a light, people heading into Belk began walking up and placing money in the kettle. Among those placing crumpled bills were siblings Nate Rose, 10, and his sister Elise, 11, of Morehead City.
“It will help other people that don’t have a home,” Nate said.
Elise added, “It feels good to give because I am helping people in need.”
As well as the ability to place cash in the kettles, all kettle signs are enabled with Apple/Google Pay technology for contactless donations. Maj. Goldfarb said in keeping with COVID-19 safety precautions, kettles will be sanitized daily. Volunteers will not be required to wear masks since they will be outside.
Following is the list of locations where bells will be rung for the 2021 campaign: Lowes Foods in Morehead City and Cape Carteret, Hobby Lobby in Morehead City, Belk in Morehead City, Walmart in Morehead City and Walmart Neighborhood Market in Newport.
Those interested in volunteering to ring bells can call 252-269-3087.
Those wanting to make monetary donations can mail checks to The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 399, Morehead City, NC 28557, or 2800 Bridges St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.