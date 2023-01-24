BEAUFORT - Cooks and bakers competed in an annual taste-off Friday evening, Jan. 22 at the N.C. Maritime Museum's Harvey W. Smith Watercraft Center in Beaufort.
The sold-out fundraising event was hosted by the Friends of the Museum nonprofit group and saw unique offerings from eight volunteer guests who put forth their best clam chowder and cornbread recipes to be judged by the public.
After the dust had settled and votes were tallied, Chef Dawn Freeman was crowned the victor for her Down East-style chowder.
"Down East-style means no cream, no water," Freeman said. "It's made with a clam broth and lots of North Carolina clams. I have several local sources and commercial fishermen that help me out. It's also got a little bacon, because bacon is a food group around here, and some potato in it. It's a little starchy."
Success is nothing new for Freeman. Her trophy case already includes two chowder titles from 2018 and 2020, as well as a Friends of the Maritime Museum crab cake cook-off victory in 2019.
"So far, we've had a good response," Freeman said. "You've got to educate the Yankees. There are a few people around here that look at me like, 'Why is there no cream in it?' I'm like, well, sorry. The good thing is we're all about the clam, but we're also all about raising money for the museum."
In the cornbread competition, the title of best submission came from another repeat winner, Deborah Van Dyken.
This is her third victory in a row after taking a year off for COVID-19.
Van Dyken's double-deluxe cornbread was inspired by the 'Let Us Keep the Feast' cookbook written by the women of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Beaufort.
"I used whole corn, cream corn, butter, sour cream and eggs," said Van Dyken. "It's low calorie and softer than some of the other ones."
The event is one of two major culinary competitions hosted by the nonprofit Friends of the Maritime Museum. The other, a crab cake cook-off, will be held July 21.
The event was first put on by the Friends of the Museum group approximately 15 years ago to help raise money for the Maritime Museum.
Since then, the competition has grown to take on a life of its own.
"All of the chefs have donated not only their time, but the food and the ingredients," explained Friends of the Museum President Bruce Prager. "I was just chatting with one of our volunteer chefs about how expensive food has gotten and how that's a bit of an impediment to participating in the crab cake event that we do later in the year. But it's all in good fun. People really commit and and deliver."
Tickets for the crab cake cook-off will be available in a few months, typically around June, at the museum store or online at maritimefriends.org.
Tickets usually sell out very fast due to the event's popularity, said Prager.
All proceeds go to help support operations of the Friends of the N.C. Maritime Museum.
