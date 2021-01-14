North Carolina expands vaccine eligibility; county sees high demand

MOREHEAD CITY — North CarolinaGov. Roy Cooper announced Thursday the state is expanding COVID-19 vaccine protocols to allow shots be given to anyone aged 65 and older, but local health officials say Carteret County first needs to get through a backlog of vaccine appointments before they can begin to vaccinate the new group.
The Carteret County Health Department, with help from Carteret Health Care in Morehead City, is currently working on vaccinating individuals in Phase 1b, Group 1 of the state’s vaccination plan, which includes those 75 and older. The county has seen a huge demand from this group, and there is a wait list for appointments to receive the vaccine.
Michelle Lee with CHC told the News-Times the hospital is coordinating its vaccination effort with the health department, and it would follow the department’s lead on implementing the new guidelines. She said she expects the focus to remain on vaccinating the 75 and older age group before moving on to the new group.
“We’re working with the Carteret County Health Department to coordinate an effort to vaccinate as many people as we can,” she said.
Health department officials did not immediately respond to an email from the News-Times seeking comment on the updated guidance and on the county’s plan.
N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen is expected to provide more information on the expanded vaccination guidelines during a press conference scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday.
