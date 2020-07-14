CHARLESTON, S.C. — Local fishermen, commercial and recreational, as well as those with other connections to fishing and the marine environment have an opportunity to offer advice to interstate fishery managers.
The South Atlantic Fishery Management Council is soliciting applicants for open advisory panel seats. The council is an interstate fishery management agency with jurisdiction in the federal waters off the Atlantic coast from the southeastern U.S., including North Carolina. The council’s advisory panels inform and guide the council in developing and implementing federal fishery management plans.
Applications must be received by Monday, Aug. 10 for consideration by the council during its Sept. 14-18 meeting currently scheduled for Charleston, S.C.
Instructions on how to apply and application forms for individual advisory panels are available online from the council’s website at safmc.net/about-safmc/advisory-panels/. For more information, contact SAFMC public information officer Kim Iverson by email at Kim.Iverson@safmc.net or call 843-571-4366.
Members include recreational and commercial fishermen, seafood dealers and processors, scientists, non-governmental organizations, such as environmental groups and fishing organizations, and concerned citizens. Most of the seats on advisory panels are allotted by state and fishery sector, with others considered “at large” and open to any interested person.
Advisory panel members are appointed by the council to three-year terms and may be reappointed for two additional terms. The council’s advisory panels generally meet once or twice each year.
Applications are being solicited for the following positions that are open to applicants from North Carolina:
- One recreational fisherman seat and one at-large research scientist seat on the habitat protection and ecosystem-based management advisory panel.
- One commercial fisherman seat and one recreational fisherman seat on the law enforcement advisory panel.
- One NGO seat and two open seats on the mackerel cobia advisory panel.
- One open seat, one recreational fisherman seat and one media seat on the outreach and communication advisory panel.
- Three North Carolina seats on the snapper-grouper advisory panel.
Applicants are encouraged to contact area council representatives to discuss their interest in serving. Contact information for all council members is available from the council’s website at safmc.net/council-members/ or through the council office.
