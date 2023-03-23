CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County Aging Services, in partnership with Carteret County Friends of Aging, is hosting a Scam Jam March 31 at the Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center, 3820 Galantis Drive, Morehead City.
The session, open to the public, is designed mainly for older citizens and caregivers of the elderly. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m., and the free seminar will begin at 9 a.m., ending at 11.
Scam Jam is a collection of education presentations designed to familiarize and empower citizens to protect themselves and their families. Topics include cybercrime, mail fraud, reverse mortgages, identity theft, Medicare fraud and investment fraud.
Scheduled guest speakers include representatives from the NC Department of Justice, NC Department of Insurance, Senior Law Project, Legal Aid of NC, Carteret County Sheriff’s Office and Carteret County Register of Deeds Office.
Carteret County Aging Services is also planning a Shred-a-Thon event in April that will allow older citizens and caregivers for the elderly to destroy any documents with information that could be used by scammers.
For more information about this event, call Carteret County Aging Services at 252-247-2626.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.