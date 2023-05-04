BEAUFORT - Congressman Greg Murphy swapped his suit and tie for a pair of work gloves Wednesday morning, May 3, to help tackle the issue of litter in eastern North Carolina.
According to the 2022 Litter Report by the N.C. Department of Transportation, 573,810 pounds of trash was collected in the Division 2 region, which includes Beaufort, Carteret, Craven, Greene, Jones, Lenoir, Pamlico and Pitt counties, with an estimated negative impact of $837,495 to state funds.
Leading a small team of staff in Beaufort, Murphy and company walked portions of Live Oak Street, Campen Road and Carraway Drive picking up litter along the way.
This tradition began three years ago when Rep. Murphy first took office, but it was briefly delayed due to COVID-19.
Murphy explained he believes it is important to serve constituents in his community not just in congress, but also by taking care of the environment where he represents.
"Yes, we do it legislatively," Murphy said. "Yes, we do it with being a federal liaison. But I think it's also just a good thing to say to folks that we are also stewards of the environment here. And we love beautiful eastern North Carolina. We want to help keep it clean."
Over the years, the group has collected approximately 150 bags of trash in various regions of the state's 3rd congressional district, including items like tires, signs and COVID-19 masks, which have become the number one new item found according to the team.
Murphy is encouraged to see more and more volunteers taking action to clean up the area, and he hopes to inspire others to do the same.
"It sometimes takes a little bit of time and energy to get through," Murphy said. "But, you know, sadly enough, there's so much trash in eastern North Carolina. I think it's become more publicly known that we need to do something about it. And I'm always encouraged to see more and more groups doing it. And we're always happy to be part of that and encourage others to do it also."
After the cleanup event, Murphy explained his staff will return to Washington D.C. to continue working on important issues such as the proposed North Carolina budget, the growing immigrant crisis and the influx of the drug fentanyl across the region.
President Biden's administration announced plans earlier this month to deploy 1,500 active-duty troops to the southern border for operational support as an increase in migrant crossings has been felt ahead of the May 11 termination of pandemic-era migration restrictions.
"We talked to the sheriffs here and in Craven County of the absolute onslaught of fentanyl that comes across our southern border, starting in China, that is killing Americans and eastern North Carolinians every day," Murphy said. "It's a huge problem here. The border policies of this particular president have made the problem so much worse, because it's so much more readily available and cheaper. The cost of fentanyl has dropped 50% in the last few years because of the oversupply.
"And every county now is a border county and every sheriff is a border sheriff," Murphy continued. "We tragically have people that we know here in Carteret County that have died from fentanyl, so this has to be gotten under control."
