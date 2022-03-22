NWS warns severe thunderstorms possible late Wednesday followed by heavy rain Thursday

NEWPORT — Local National Weather Service forecasters warn residents and visitors severe thunderstorms may occur late Wednesday, with heavy rain to follow Thursday.
The NWS Newport weather forecasting office issued severe weather briefings Monday and Tuesday. According to the weather service, a few severe thunderstorms are possible late Wednesday afternoon and evening. The NWS said damaging winds and large hail are the primary threats, though isolated tornadoes are possible.
The NWS went on to say heavy rain is also likely on Thursday. The weather service forecasts 2-3 inches of rain are possible along the coast and outer banks.
“The highest confidence in the forecast is in regard to rainfall on Thursday,” the NWS said in a Tuesday email to the News-Times, “although the placement of the highest amounts is still a question mark. We’re more uncertain on the extent of severe thunderstorm activity on Wednesday, but a slight risk remains for all but the Outer Banks.”
The NWS provides forecasts, watches, warnings, outlooks, advisories and more information on its website www.weather.gov/mhx/, on Twitter at twitter.com/NWSMoreheadCity, on Facebook at facebook.com/NWSMoreheadCity and on YouTube at youtube.com/NWSMoreheadCity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.