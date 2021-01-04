MOREHEAD CITY — Starting Thursday, the Carteret County Health Department will begin scheduling COVID-19 vaccination appointments for individuals aged 75 years and older.
The health department announced Monday it will begin hosting vaccination clinics Monday, Jan. 11 for those in Phase 1b, Group 1 of the state’s vaccination plan, which includes persons 75 years old and older. The vaccines will be administered by appointment only at the County Health Department in Morehead City, with no walk-ins being accepted at this time.
Officials said the health department also continues to vaccinate those in Phase 1a of the vaccine distribution plan, which includes health care workers in direct contact with COVID-19 patients, health workers administering the vaccine and staff and residents of long-term care facilities.
If you fall under Phase 1a or Phase 1b, Group 1 of the vaccination plan, call 252-728-8550, option 2, to make an appointment with the health department. Due to the high volume of calls anticipated, you may need to leave a message and a staff member will call you back to schedule an appointment time.
The health department is following guidance from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services for distribution and vaccine order. Due to very limited vaccine supplies, the county will not vaccinate anybody outside of Phase 1a and Phase 1b, Group 1 at this time.
“It will likely take weeks to ensure individuals in these phases have received their vaccination,” the county said in a release. “We ask for the public’s patience as we navigate this vaccination rollout. Rest assured you have a spot.”
To learn where you fall in the vaccination plan, visit YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov.
The next group to be vaccinated will be Phase 1b, Group 2, which includes health care workers and frontline essential workers 50 years and older. As the state approves for other groups or phases to be vaccinated, the health department said it will post updated information on the county website and Facebook pages, in addition to sending out press releases.
More information about the COVID-19 vaccine can be found at covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines.
