Editor's note: All honor rolls are submitted directly from the school in question. Not all school rolls are available at the same time, and the News-Times publishes them as received. Those who identify missing students or errors are asked to contact the school directly.
Newport Elementary School
The following students were named to the third quarter principal’s list with all A’s at Newport Elementary School:
Third grade: Ellie Atkinson, Jada Banks, Ella Bodnar, Charlie Davis, Aiden Foley, Kaylynn Jones, Kiley March, Niylah Murphy, Kelsey Roberts, Lucas Sheehe, Joseph Stephens Jr., Jamie Stroud, Mason Wank, Mia Yancey and Hayden Young.
Fourth grade: Lathan Allison, Jeremiah Aneloski, Ella Bowden, Allyssa Cunningham, Maxtin Edenfield, Dominique Heege, Eli Jackson, Bailey McKay, Mason Morton, Matthew Newell, Sophia Stephens, Claire Tawney and Hayden Taylor.
Fifth grade: Javontae Barrie, Austin Beers, Caden Bennett, Connor Dabbs, Skyeanne Fury, Carolina Garcia, Kyndall Griffin, Christian Lewis, Emma Marshall, Hannah Marshall, Colby O’Neal, Kasey Patton, Kyler Paul, Anna Shortway, Isabella Turner and Emma Warner.
The following students were named to the honor roll with A’s and B’s:
Third grade: Easton Adams, Bryleigh Allison, Sonny Coy, Aushika Davis, Vincent Faiella, Payton Gibson, Jordan Guadarrama, Carter Hamilton, Knox Haupt, Parker Kelley, Joseph Kurek, Layla Lewis, Easton Lindquist, Alexander Margaria, Kaylie Martinez, Cooper McPherson, Yuliana Padilla, Jackson Parish, Ashley Perez-Gomez, Brinley Quillen, Caden Quinn, Donovan Reels Jr., Noelle Robertson, Milagros Sanchez-Lopez, Gabriel Shields, Layla Shuff, Jada Sloan, Ammy Torres-Gallegos, Mason Wade and John Warren II.
Fourth grade: Nicolas Allen, Antonio Arruda, Owen Auclair, Maddox Barrow, Emily Barrowman, DeMarion Braxton, Shelby Dixon, Connor Edwards, Aubrey Forsythe, Addyson Garner, Lily Guthrie, Bethany Hall, Carter Hedrick, Cadence Howell, Richard Howes, Tyler Johnson, Dalton Klorres, Quintin Kuhn, Alexis Larson, Nathan Lawrence, Aydenlee Mendard, Reaghan Mensch, Ayden Mims, Eshan Naik, Skylar Robinson, Charlotte Schulz, Ayden Scriven, Mason Teran, Grayson Tufts and Silas Wade.
Fifth grade: Alexander Montgomery, Kaylie Palumbo, Hailey Skarweski, Owen Stumbo and Noah Velueta.
Newport Middle School
The following students were named to the third quarter principal’s list with all A’s at Newport Middle School:
Sixth grade: Mason Alpert, Lacey Atkinson, Sophie Becker, Asher Brinson, Temple Carter, Laura Cooper, Zachary Daley, Charles Garner, Jayda Goins, John Lloyd, Kaelyn Margoupis, Rebecca McBride, Aaliyah McMillion, Lilly Mutch, Landon Quillen, Emily Ramey, Aiden See, Kassidy Taylor and Marley Todd.
Seventh grade: Emily Hollingsworth, Dylan Kriebel, Edgar Lara-Rodriguez, Maddalyn Stephens and Heath Windham.
Eighth grade: Quinn Atkinson, Lola Bell, Lauren Bolding, Sean Cartwright, Anthony Cuthbert, Kiley Griffin, Katelyn Lewis, Jordan Riggs, Jaiden Sandoval, Baylee Simpson, Ryan Skarweski, Aubree Snavely and Drew Warner.
The following students were named to the honor roll with A’s and B’s:
Sixth grade: James Becker, Adrina D’Anton, AnaKay Ehrler, Leslie Fuentes-Gomez, Logan Gigee, Noah Jackson, Hailey Klott, Alyssa Klutz, Sydney Lewis, Carter Lindquist, Kien Matthews, Yazmine Morgan, Xhayla Mosby, Victoria Radford, Arlecia Smith, Peyton Turner, Maeloni Velazquez, Molly Wank and Johnny Willis.
Seventh grade: Jayden Covos, Logan Cyr, Caitlin DuMarce, William Fernandez, Jackson Greene, Oliver Horne, Emma Leary, Carson Lilly, Avery Markezich, Carolina Maxwell, Sage Melkonian, Laniya Moore, D’Jbrien Murray, Arrianna Oliver, Dallas Riggan, Emma Rodriguez, Lily Rogers, Hailey Sargent, Wyatt Shields, Avery Stroud and James Thompson.
Eighth grade: Alyssa Ashwell, Owen Bender, Josiah Blackledge, Ella Caviness, Conner Creech, Molly Etter, Nevaeh Giossi, Walter Humphrey, Joshua Johnson, Lamont Jones, Peyton Lindquist, Ytzel Lopez-Friaz, Makailie McCombs, Chance McCubbin, Xhaiden Mosby, Nickolas Rudow, John Schulz, Skyler Setzer, Kaitlin Skinner, Brianah Smith, Mia Snyder and Noah Stover.
Beaufort Elementary School
The following students were named to the third quarter principal’s list with all A’s at Beaufort Elementary School:
Third grade: Tristan Boykin, Phillip Goodwin III, Austin Hazlewood, Carleno Held, Hadley Henriksen, Chloe Keller, Kaylie Marquez, Jonathan Murphy, Hudson Paylor, Beckett Piner, Claire Simmons, Anthony Walker, Charles Walker and Genevieve Wallace.
Fourth grade: Isabel Barnes, Lawson Bourbeau, Jack Cosentino, Conlan Elson, Colton Forsbert, Aleceya Frazier, Samuel Ganey, June Guthrie, JoyceAnn Jensen, Audrey Johnson, Briley Langemann, Emma Lawrence, Jayden Lobland, Finn Lupton, Kurtis Lutz, Leanna McCarthy, Gabriel Moss, Mazie Ninke, Makayla Olds, Jacey Piner, Samuel Resendiz-Martinez, Willa Sherman, Benjamin Smith, Ashton Steelman, Lydia Westmoreland, George Wheatly, Ian Williams, Maddox Willis and Vivian Willis.
Fifth grade: Hilario Banda-Hernandez, Holden Basher, Leah Beierwaltes, Adrian Castillo, Jordan Clemmons, Veronica Collis, Arianna Fluellen, Zoey Fulp, Cyrus Huie, Mason Johnson, Aislinn Jones, Kara Knudsen, Jubilee Kot, Macy Nelson and Elijah Washington.
The following students were named to the honor roll with A’s and B’s:
Third grade: Jacob Alaniz, Brayden Anfinson, Corbin Baker, Hudson Basher, Jillian Bellard, Myla Brightman, Hope Burdick, Carson Cates, Landor Chilton, Aiden Cooper, Catherine Cuthrell, Logan Fulp, Jaenara Grimes, Colton Hunt, Jenavecia Johnson, Kyson Jones, Caylee Keller, Verity Kot, Joslynn Lobland, Gage Long, Aryanna Marohn, Vincent Nguyen, Cooper Phillips, Evelyn Price, Porter Sabiston and Samuel Wheatly.
Fourth grade: Troy Bates, Carlos Burrows, Cole Cape, Mary Connell, Lily Davis, Emani Dawson, Indiana Horvat, Braelyn Inscoe, Jack Mason, Saniyah Morris, Paisley Simpson and Jadon Spickett.
Fifth grade: Jeffress Barnes Jr., Brian Beck Jr., Marissa Black, Damion Boggs, Miley Bowman, Molly Burger, Neely Caldwell, Emma Cook-Collins, Ella Cox, Mattew D’Angelo, Brandon Furr, Jacob Grimm, Ki Re Hargette, Jaxson Latorella, Juan Leon-Hernandez, Christopher Mehegan, Lyrik Oliver, Thomas Polizzi, Tyler Polizzi, Rosemary Price, Maurice Teel, Bailee Thomas, Ralph Williams and Jacob Willis.
Atlantic Elementary School
The following students were named to the third quarter principal’s list with all A’s at Atlantic Elementary School:
Third grade: Ethan Gillikin, Benjamin Gunter, Victor Herrera Bolanos, Gabriel Smith and Celeste Tucker.
Fourth grade: Cole Goodwin, Macon Nelson, Madison Smith and Sabrina Styron.
Fifth grade: Olivia Green and Corey Willis.
The following students were named to the honor roll with A’s and B’s:
Third grade: Jayden Becton, Bayden Fuchs, Steven Gadd, Colton Gilgo, Gabby Koonce, Brantley Moldenhauer and Madolynn Saunders.
Fourth grade: Aiden Chaney, Selena Herrera Alvardo, Nathan Hill, Josiah Murray, Lindsay Sassano and Murphy Styron.
Fifth grade: Addison Chaney, Autumn Koonce and Johnny Salter.
Beaufort Middle School
The following students were named to the third quarter principal’s list with all A’s at Beaufort Middle School:
Fifth grade: Joshua Goodwin and Brody Swinson.
Sixth grade: Abigail Andrews, Sophia Baker, Jacob Clark, Dillon Eaton, Madison Graham, Angus Murray, Kolby Piner, Julia Propst, Noah Smith, Olivia Struyk, Emily Swain, Elizabeth Taylor, Garrett Wallace and Trinity Wills.
Seventh grade: Abigail Arsenault, Anna Beierwaltes, Malina Davis, Hannah Fidelholtz, Emma Ganey, Bennet Jensen, Morgan Majors, Ayush Malhotra, Clay Michels and Isaac Moss.
Eighth grade: Jemma Campbell-Godfrey, Owen Deaner, Finn Diller, Kayla Foster, Tinley Guthrie, Liam Harding, Roger Hawryschuk, David Horrell, Hayden Lewis, Madeline Lindenmuth, Andie Migliore, Saralynn Murphy, Maggie Murray, Kennedy Pittman, Vitalia Rivera Perez, Immanuel Schurdevin, Lily Sherman, Kaci Spruill, Sarah Stone, Anna Swinson, Savannah Tyndall, Gwyneth Wallace and Lily Warren.
The following students were named to the honor roll with A’s and B’s:
Sixth grade: Emmory Blango, Leo Bruhn, Jeffrey Dail, Jacob Flynt, Jazzlyn Godette, Annabelle Grist, Joshua Hancock, Emerson Neve, Sebastian Ninke, Anderson Piner, Silas Piner, Anna Sherman, Mia Trejos, Connor Wiggins, Brody Willis, Hudson Willis and Jackson Wright.
Seventh grade: Thomas Allen, Maddison Black, Skyler Bourdeaux, Alex Burger, Jessica Conway, Sirr Davis, Sawyer DeVan, Thomas Hamilton, Hayden Harris, Jackson Hobgood, Jackson Huie, Brayden Hunt, Eli Jenkins, Bennett LoPiccolo, Ricky Marlow, Joseph Mason, Lucy Ramey, Olivia Rimmer, Madison Teel, Katherine Wright and Madisyn Young.
Eighth grade: Farron Cox, Olivia Cox, Aliza Eagle, Kimberly Geronimo De La Cruz, Makyla Harvey, Braydon Johnson, Jacob Johnson, Lillian Malloy, Monterriyal Murrell, Joseph Scott and Denzel Taylor.
