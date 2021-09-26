EMERALD ISLE — TransImpact, a shipping spend-management company based in Emerald Isle, is seeking donations to help victims of catastrophic flooding and wind damage in the area of Houma, La.
Organizers, in partnership with the Swansboro Rotary Club and Saia LTL Freight, are asking for donations to help support those who are still dealing with the impacts of Ida, which made landfall with 150 mph winds and torrential rains in Louisiana Aug. 29.
Donations can be dropped off on various days and at various hours Saturday through Monday, Oct. 4 at the Swansboro Rotary Civic Center at 1104 State Road 1447 in Swansboro and at TransImpact at 8921 Crew Drive, just off Highway 58, in Emerald Isle.
The effort is part of TransImpact’s IMPACT1 program.
According to the company’s website, “It is our pledge to provide 1% of company profits to charitable organizations, 1% of employee time through volunteer efforts, and 1% in goodwill services each year.”
Items needed include anything to kill mold, cleaning supplies, nonperishable foods, snacks, paper plates, bug spray for yards or individuals, disposable utensils and cups, diapers, wet wipes, baby formula, contractor trash bags, toilet paper, hygiene items such as deodorant and feminine products, Aleve and Advil, shampoo, soap, work gloves, tarps, masks, new underwear and socks.
At the Swansboro Rotary Civic Center, drop-off hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday between noon and 6 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 2 from 8 a.m. to noon and Monday, Oct. 4 from 8 a.m. to noon.
At TransImpact, donations will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays during the period.
If you would like to make a monetary contribution, send via PayPal to Danielle.eubank@yahoo.com
