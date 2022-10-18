CARTERET COUNTY — Western Carteret County resident Donovan Hopkins is among the first Peace Corps volunteers to return to overseas service since the agency’s unprecedented global evacuation in March 2020. The Peace Corps suspended global operations and evacuated nearly 7,000 volunteers from more than 60 countries at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I was attracted by the mission of the Peace Corps to better understand people of other countries and bring back what I have learned to share with other Americans,” Hopkins stated in a press release. “I want to get out of my comfort zone and help people with the knowledge I’ve achieved. I strive to gain personal humility and come back to America with the professional knowledge of agriculture and forestry to better our own lives and more lives internationally.”
Hopkins is a graduate of Wake Technical Community College with associate’s degrees in communications and biology. He will serve as a volunteer in The Gambia in the agriculture sector.
“The world is at a critical juncture," Peace Corps CEO Carol Spahn said. "The largest global vaccination effort in history is underway while other widespread health, social, political, and environmental issues continue to erode the foundation of our global society. Actions taken in the next few years have the potential to fundamentally impact development trajectories for decades to come. Peace Corps volunteers returning to The Gambia will work alongside community members to support urgent development efforts and build critical connections.”
The volunteer cohorts are made up of both first-time volunteers and volunteers who were evacuated in early 2020. Upon finishing a three-month training, volunteers will collaborate with their host communities on locally prioritized projects in one of Peace Corps’ six sectors — agriculture, community economic development, education, environment, health or youth in development — and all will engage in COVID-19 response and recovery work.
Currently, the agency is recruiting volunteers to serve in 53 countries around the world at the request of host country governments, and to connect through the Peace Corps’ grassroots approach across communities and cultures. Volunteers have already returned to a total of 29 countries.
The Peace Corps continues to monitor COVID-19 trends in all of its host countries and will send volunteers to serve as conditions permit. Americans interested in transformative service and lifelong connections should apply to Peace Corps service at peacecorps.gov/apply (http://www.peacecorps.gov/apply) (http://www.peacecorps.gov/apply).
The Peace Corps is an international service network of volunteers, community members, host country partners and staff who are driven by the agency’s mission of world peace and friendship. At the invitation of governments around the world, Peace Corps volunteers work alongside community members on locally prioritized projects in the areas of education, health, environment, agriculture, community economic development and youth development.
Through service, members of the Peace Corps develop transferable skills and hone intercultural competencies that position them to be the next generation of global leaders. Since President John F. Kennedy established the Peace Corps in 1961, more than 240,000 Americans have served in 142 countries worldwide.
