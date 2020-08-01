PINE KNOLL SHORES — Pine Knoll Shores Mayor John Brodman declared a state of emergency Saturday in advance of Tropical Storm Isaias.
According to the announcement, due to the high risk of rip currents caused by Isaias, Pine Knoll Shores' beaches are double-red flagged and no swimming is allowed until further notice.
"The town has placed stormwater pumps around town in preparation for heavy rainfalls," Assistant Town Manager Julie Anderson said in the announcement. "There will be hoses placed across Pine Knoll Boulevard, Yaupon Road and Juniper Road. Only residents of these areas should be using these roads for travel. Everyone else shall use an alternate route to your destination. Private pumping that directly or indirectly causes damage to property is strictly prohibited."
Ms. Anderson also said all lawn furniture and outside equipment in town must be properly secured. Homeowners who aren't currently in town are asked to contact a neighbor or friend to do this for them before the end of day Sunday.
"The yard waste lot near the Public Safety Building will be closed at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 3 until further notice," Ms. Anderson said. "Once a post storm assessment is conducted a decision will be made on how to dispose of vegetative debris. At no time should yard waste/vegetative debris be placed on a property other than your own right-of-way."
