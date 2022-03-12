Atlantic Beach council wants to create shellfish leasing map as agencies debate floating structures for aquaculture operations

ATLANTIC BEACH — Town officials want to figure out where shellfish leasing is and isn’t suitable in the waters surrounding Atlantic Beach, especially with state agencies debating floating structures for aquaculture operations.
The town council met for its annual planning retreat Wednesday at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel. During the meeting, Mayor Trace Cooper said residents have come to him with concerns about shellfish leases being created in the soundside waters near town.
Mayor Cooper, who sits on the N.C. Coastal Resources Commission, the state’s appointed body that regulates coastal land development, said there’s an existing moratorium on new shellfish leases in Bogue Sound that will remain in place for about two more years.
“I think all of us here love oysters and the idea of an aquaculture economy,” the mayor said. “But it needs to be done in the right place in the right way.”
At previous public meetings, some speakers have voiced concerns about shellfish leases in public trust waters interfering with other uses, such as recreational boating. With the CRC currently examining requests to allow floating structures for aquaculture operations to process their products, there have also been concerns about how this may affect nearby view sheds.
The CRC last discussed floating structures at its Feb. 9 business meeting. After deliberation, the commission agreed to seek legal counsel on whether or not aquaculture is within its jurisdiction to regulate.
Mayor Cooper said in his position as a CRC member, seeking a way to allow floating structures before determining the best locations for leases is “putting the cart before the horse.”
“Let’s talk about where these (leases) should be before we decide what to allow (installed on them),” he said.
The mayor went on to suggest the council should meet with neighboring town officials to discuss creating a map of locations where they think shellfish leases would be suitable and where they’d be inappropriate. This map, if created, would be sent to the CRC or other state agencies. No action was taken on this suggestion, however.
Councilman Austin Waters said the council’s main focus should be to keep the leases away from residential property.
“I think the boaters can navigate around it (aquaculture operations) a lot easer than residents can deal with it in their back yard,” he said.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
