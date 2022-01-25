Multiple fire departments in Carteret County receive higher ISO ratings

BEAUFORT — The N.C. Department of Insurance has released Insurance Service Organization ratings for several fire departments in Carteret County, and some ratings have improved.
The DOI rates fire departments on a scale of 1-10, with one being the highest level of service and 10 being the lowest. A higher rating means fire insurance holders in a given department’s service area may receive a larger discount on insurance rates.
Over the weeks of Jan. 10-14 and Jan. 17-21, several departments in Carteret County have received the results of their latest ISO rating inspections, and some saw their ratings improve.
Beaufort Fire Department is one that’s improved its ISO rating. According to a Jan. 21 announcement from town staff, it received word Jan. 19 that the department’s municipal rating will go from a Class 5 to Class 4, while the rural rating will go from a Class 5/9S to 4/9E. The change goes into effect Sunday, May 1.
Beaufort Fire Chief Tony Ray said in the announcement he reports the rating improvement “with tremendous pride.”
“In short, this now means properties within the Beaufort Fire District that are within six miles of one of Beaufort Fire Department’s two fire stations will have an ISO Class 4 rating,” Chief Ray said. “The improvement in the rating could substantially reduce residential insurance rates for many residential properties in the Beaufort Fire District that were previously rated Class 9S and could lead to reduced insurance rates for commercial properties in the municipal and rural district.”
Beaufort town manager Todd Clark said the improved ISO rating is “excellent news.”
“I have no doubt that it took a lot of hard work on behalf of the Fire Department as well as Public Utilities,” Mr. Clark said. “The board of commissioners is also to be congratulated because it required sufficient financial commitments to allow the staff to make needed improvements to achieve a lower rating.”
Prior to the Jan. 19 rating improvement, the department’s last ISO inspection was in January 2015.
Beaufort isn’t the only town in Carteret County whose fire department ISO rating improved recently. Indian Beach Fire Chief Joshua Haraway said in a Monday email to the News-Times he received the results of his department’s latest inspection the week of Jan. 17-21, and effective May 1, their department will go from a Class 4 to a Class 3.
“This improvement was made possible by the support and dedication of the (department) staff and the support of the town administration,” Chief Haraway said. “In order to achieve this score, the Fire Department had to increase training, improve documentation, purchase new equipment and enhance our community risk reduction program. This has been about an 18-month project of improvement and will continue to require our dedication to ensure maintaining the score.”
Just to the east of Indian Beach, the Pine Knoll Shores Fire Department also improved its ISO rating. Town manager Brian Kramer said in a Jan. 19 announcement the department will go from a Class 4 to a Class 3 on May 1.
Mr. Kramer passed along in his announcement N.C. State Fire Marshal and Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey’s congratulations to the department.
“On behalf of the town I also want to congratulate (Fire) Chief (Jason) Baker and his team at Station 64,” Mr. Kramer said. “Pine Knoll Shores is incredibly fortunate to have a group of such dedicated men and women protecting life and property in our small town.”
Finally, the Morehead City Fire Department improved its ISO rating from a Class 4/3 to a Class 3 in the latest round of inspections. All three districts served by the department, including the municipal Morehead City district and the rural Mitchell Village Crab Point and Wildwood districts were rated Class 3. The new rating takes effect May 1.
“As you can see with these results, our staff trains hard every single day to keep our community safe,” Fire Chief Jamie Fulk said in a release. “I am very proud of our men and women who represent Morehead City Fire and EMS.”
While not all town’s saw an improved ISO rating from their latest inspection, some did maintain their existing rating. Atlantic Beach Fire Chief Mike Simpson said in an email Jan. 21 he received his department’s results Jan. 19, which said the ABFD has maintained its existing Class 3 rating.
“Our residents and property owners may not notice any significant changes in (insurance) premiums,” Chief Simpson said, “but are assured that their fire department operations and emergency response are among the top in the state, narrowly missing a Class 2 rating by 1.28 points…I’m both extremely proud of my staff and volunteers and thankful for the support of community leaders.”
Town manager David Walker congratulated Chief Simpson and the department staff in a Jan. 21 email to the News-Times. Mr. Walker said the maintained fire rating is “the result of a lot of constant training.”
He also congratulated Mayor Trace Cooper and the town council for supporting the department financially with apparatus purchases and water system upgrades.
“We’re in a group of about only 121 departments with a (Class) 3 in the state,” Mr. Walker said. “Only a few much-larger cities, such as Charlotte and Winston-Salem, are graded higher.”
Reporter Elise Clouser contributed to this report.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.