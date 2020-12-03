Tradition continues: CHS to sell poinsettias for holidays

OCEAN — Croatan High School agriculture and Future Farmers of America students are gearing up for their annual Christmas poinsettia sale, although it will look different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re doing it drive-thru this year because of (COVID-19),” CHS agriculture teacher Catherine Huffman said Tuesday. “People will drive through the parking lot back to the greenhouse and we’ll have FFA officers loading the plants into vehicles.”
To cut down on possible crowds, the sale will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.
Because of difficulties related to equipment and the hybrid school schedule due to the pandemic, students were unable to grow the poinsettias this year. Instead, the plants are being purchased from a nursery in Smithfield.
“This year we’re only selling the red and white varieties with bows, and they will be $10 each,” Ms. Huffman said.
There will be about 100 plants available for the general public, with the remainder going to churches and businesses that pre-ordered.
“We have several businesses and churches that come to us each year to order plants,” Ms. Huffman said.
Proceeds from the sale of the colorful plants goes to support the agriculture and FFA programs.
“We use the funds to purchase supplies, like soil for our spring plants,” she said. “We also use the funds for other classroom supplies to help our kids.”
To help get customers in the Christmas spirit, Ms. Huffman said students are decorating the greenhouse in lights.
“We’re trying to get people in the holiday spirit. Santa might pay a visit,” she said.
As for tips on caring for the popular holiday plant, Ms. Huffman said she always encourages people to keep them out of reach of small children and pets as a precaution.
“The milky sap in the leaves can be poisonous if a large amount is ingested,” she said.
According to a Lowe’s Home Improvement poinsettia care site, the mildly toxic leaves could cause digestive problems, primarily in cats, if leaves or stems are eaten. Rinse the mouth out with water if eaten.
In addition, the sap can be a skin irritant so wash exposed areas with soap and water after contact. As with any plant material, if there is a severe reaction, seek medical help promptly.
For those purchasing poinsettias, here are a few tips from an FTD website on their care:
- Poinsettia plants grow best during the winter months, which is why they are the most popular potted plant during the holidays. With good care, a poinsettia can maintain its beauty for longer than the Christmas season. Since the plants are from the tropics, they prefer surroundings that simulate that type of environment.
- Because poinsettias are from Central America, they are used to a fair amount of sun. Place plants near a well-lit window so they can receive the proper amount of sunlight, but not direct light. East-facing windows are best so they catch the morning glow and afternoon shade. Make sure no part of the plant touches the window pane, as this may harm the poinsettia.
- You should water poinsettias whenever the soil is dry or you see that some of the leaves are wilting. The key is to let the water drain out the bottom, and make sure the poinsettia is not sitting in water. If the area where the poinsettia is sitting tends to be dry, you may find yourself watering it daily.
- To maintain poinsettia bloom, keep temperatures between 65 and 75 degrees Fahrenheit. Make sure to protect them from dramatic temperature drops as this will cause their leaves to prematurely wilt. For best results, keep the poinsettia in a warm room and mist it daily.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
