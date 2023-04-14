Newly appointed councilmember Timothy Quillen takes the oath of office Thursday, April 13, while his wife, Carlie, holds the Bible. Quillen is joined by his children Landon, 14, Noah, 22, and Brinley, 11. During the following discussion of the land annexation, Quillen expressed concern with the non-binding, verbal assurances offered by Salt Creek Holdings, LLC, in regards to the impact of potential flooding if the land is developed.]

[newport2: Danny Fornes is sworn in as Newport's Mayor Pro Tem Thursday, April 13, during the council's regular meeting. Fornes cast the only vote against the annexation of the 43-acre tract of land on Willis Farm Road.