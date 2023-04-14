NEWPORT - The annexation of a 43-acre tract of land on Willis Farm Road in Newport was approved at the town's regular council meeting Thursday, April 13.
The decision advanced in a 4-1 vote, with the dissenting voice cast by newly appointed Mayor Pro Tem Danny Fornes.
Former Mayor Pro Tem David Heath recently submitted his resignation March 29, leaving a vacancy on the town council. After voting Fornes to his new position, town leaders also tapped Timothy Quillen to complete the council.
Quillen was surrounded by his wife, Carlie, and children Noah, Landon and Brinley on Thursday as he took his oath of office before the evening's discussions began.
The controversial topic of the Willis Farm Road property's annexation previously came before the town's planning board on March 27.
In the meeting, Ray Murdoch presented plans on behalf of Salt Creek Holdings, LLC, for a 62-lot single family residential subdivision that borders Graceland Park, Willis Farm and several other occupied properties.
After several hours of discussion, the planning board voted to support the rezoning of the 43-acre tract of land from R-20 to R-15.
The board, however, voted 4-3 to not support the annexation the property due to concerns of the town's ability to handle the increasing demand on municipal water and sewer systems, as well as the potential negative impact of stormwater runoff and flooding to surrounding areas.
In the public comment portion of the regular council meeting Thursday, the topic of stormwater complications was once again broached by neighboring landowners who claim the risk of potential flooding caused by clearing the land for development will hurt their farming operations.
"We know every inch of our land and every inch of that land," said Rodney Willis. "We've already had some minor flooding, and it's going to be an issue. I just feel like Newport needs to do some research on this before they jump in head over heels and take on a flooding problem that will be a threat down the road."
Another issue voiced by Alan Willis was that of potentially unsafe conditions for the new subdivision that may arise due to the use of commercial-grade pesticides and other chemicals regularly used during farming.
"I don't have anything against annexation or development as long as it is in the right area, but I don't think this is the right area as far as I'm concerned," Willis said. "There's guidelines for the pesticides I use, and I don't know how that will affect me working that close to city limits."
Alan Willis also expressed concern of the noise created by his agricultural water pumps that are directly adjacent to the annexed property.
"Several times a night I start a diesel irrigation pump that you can hear for half a mile," Willis said. "What kind of complaints am I looking at with this being in city limits? This is a working farm. We work Monday through Sunday, 24-7."
After public comment, council members agreed that more research is needed before potential development begins.
"I recognize the problems that have been addressed tonight," Councilman Mark Eadie said. "I believe that there is still a great deal of scrutiny still ahead of us. Due diligence needs to be done by anyone who wishes to develop the property. Due diligence needs to be done by our staff and the council. That would certainly have to occur before considering rezoning and development regardless of what it is zoned."
The next step in the property's development process will happen May 11 when the council will hold a public hearing concerning the property's rezoning.
While the planning board voted to support the rezoning in its March meeting, the final decision ultimately rests with the town council.
