Indian Beach board hires attorney to review proposed Salter Path Road townhouse project

INDIAN BEACH — Developers are proposing a townhouse project in Indian Beach on a 6.35-acre parcel on Salter Path Road.
The Indian Beach Board of Commissioners met for its regular meeting Wednesday in the town hall boardroom. During the meeting, the board unanimously approved signing a contract with attorney Derek Taylor of the Taylor & Taylor law firm in Morehead City to provide counsel on a request for a zoning change.
Town manager Tim White said a property developer, whom he declined to name, has requested a rezoning to facilitate a proposed townhouse project on oceanfront property on Salter Path Road, between the Ocean Club and Oceanfront Court mobile home park.
Mr. White said, as of Wednesday, the developer hasn’t purchased the property.
“I think they’re waiting on us to allow them to do what they want to do before they go through with the sale,” he said. “We’re going to get Mr. Taylor to look at the changes they want made, and he’s going to make recommendations on if we do the text amendment to make changes to the ordinance or if we need to rezone.”
According to Carteret County GIS maps, the lot between the club and Oceanfront Court is 1621 Salter Path Road. It is currently undeveloped, save for an access road.
Mr. White said the changes the developers are requesting include reducing parking requirements from two spaces per unit to 1.5 spaces.
“I don’t think it’s anything earth-shattering,” the manager said.
Mr. White said town attorney Neil Whitford, who would normally provide counsel on such a matter as this, also represents the developer, and so has a conflict of interest.
In other news at Wednesday’s meeting, the board unanimously scheduled a public hearing Wednesday, June 9 for the draft fiscal 2021-22 budget. Mr. White said the draft budget maintains the town’s existing ad valorem property tax rate.
“The budget is balanced for both revenues and expenditures,” Mr. White said. “We’re not asking for any additional full-time staff.”
Indian Beach has a base property tax rate of 28.5 cents per $100 of property value. Additionally, it has a beach tax rate of 1 cent per $100 of value for non-oceanfront lots and 3 cents per $100 of value for oceanfront lots.
According to Mr. White’s budget message, the draft budget is balanced at $2,176,341, a $41,971 reduction from the current fiscal year. The draft budget includes a $2,075,491 general fund, a $51,267 increase from this year.
The draft budget also includes a $100,850 beach nourishment fund; a reduction of $90,238 year over year.
While the draft budget doesn’t include any additional full-time town staff positions, it does include funding for additional beach patrol part-time staff for the tourism season. It also includes replacement personal safety equipment for the police and fire departments.
The draft budget is available online at the town website, indianbeach.org, or by email to admin@indianbeach.org.
At Wednesday’s board meeting, the board also:
- Unanimously approved a $23,821 budget amendment to reflect additional funds from a federal Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant, which will be used for fire department salaries and benefits.
- Unanimously approved a resolution to adopt a cafeteria plan from Colonial Life Insurance.
- Unanimously approved minutes from the regular board meeting April 14.
