Martin Luther King celebration canceled
Due to COVID-19 health and safety concerns, the Martin Luther King Jr. celebration slated for Monday, Jan. 17, is canceled.
Ronald Murrell, a member of the event’s planning committee, said this is the second consecutive year the celebration, normally held in the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City, has been canceled due to the pandemic.
He said the committee hopes to hold the event once again in 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.