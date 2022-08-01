EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle is holding its inaugural “Stuff the Cruiser” event this week to help students who need school supplies.
Those who want to help can donate supplies all this week, Aug. 1-5, at the police department. All donations will supplement the annual “Stuff the Bus.”
Items can be placed inside the designated police cruiser at the Emerald Isle Police Department at 7500 Emerald Drive. Any items that are donated Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 6-7 should be brought inside to the police department lobby. Likewise, anyone who wants to make a monetary donation, should bring it into the lobby and hand it to a customer service representative.
"While law enforcement is known for protecting and serving, our department views this as an extension of serving by giving back to the community," said EIPD Chief Michael Panzarella. "Carteret County is known for its resiliency, and we want to help those in need. This is our way of giving back."
