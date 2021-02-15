Carteret County hosts first COVID-19 vaccination clinic in former Kmart building

MOREHEAD CITY — The old Kmart store on Arendell Street has opened back up for a new kind of business — COVID-19 vaccination clinics.
Carteret County health officials hosted the first vaccine clinic in the spacious building Friday, and Emergency Services Director Stephen Rea said there will be many more to come.
“This is a perfect location because most people know where it is,” he said. “It’s got good entrances and exits. It has plenty of space and parking and we can leave everything set up for the next clinic.”
He admitted “there were a few hiccups” when they first opened the doors to begin the clinic, but once volunteers and workers sorted things out, “everything has gone very smoothly. It was just us getting into a new facility and learning our facility. It will be smooth the rest of the time.”
The county is leasing the building for $5,000 per month to host the clinics, which are by appointment only.
Mr. Rea said 640 first doses were given Friday, and those receiving vaccines will come back for their second dose in four weeks.
He added that those who had already received their first doses prior to Friday at other locations should still report to their original locations for the second dose. Other locations for clinics have been the County Health Department, Carteret Health Care and Newport Middle School.
“Once we get all of those second doses taken care of we will be doing all of our clinics at Kmart,” he said.
Michael Soucie, vice president for clinical support services at CHC, agreed Kmart provided a great location.
“It’s large and offers good air flow,” he said. “It’s good because we can leave everything set up and if the vaccine supply becomes more plentiful we have plenty of room here to expand.”
Those receiving vaccines said they liked the new location and were pleased with the process.
“It has been wonderful,” Donna Sasser, 65, of Newport, said. “Everything has been so efficient. It’s very organized.”
There were many volunteers assisting county employees at the various stations set up to help people through the check-in and vaccination process. Retired pharmacist Dan Eudy was among those administering vaccinations.
“I got an email from the hospital saying they needed help, and this is a great thing to do,” he said. “I’m just glad we have vaccine to give.”
Dr. Donna Barbara Pohlman with Broad Street Clinic was also giving vaccinations.
“I’m delighted to be here because I get to prevent disease rather than treat it,” she said.
Not everyone volunteering had a medical background, however. Retired civil service worker Julie Ingram was assisting at a check-out station.
“They can use clerical and data entry help,” she said. “They need people to help check people in and out. There’s all kinds of things people can do.”
The county is currently providing vaccinations to individuals in Group 1, which includes health care workers and long-term care staff and residents, and Group 2, anyone 65 years or older. As of Wednesday, there were still more than 13,000 people on the county’s vaccination waiting list.
By Gov. Roy Cooper’s directive given last week, teachers and school personnel, as well as childcare workers, will be eligible to receive vaccinations beginning Wednesday, Feb. 24.
The health department expects to receive 200 vaccine doses and CHC expects to receive 400 doses for this week. Health officials said they haven’t been notified how much they will receive for the week of Feb. 22.
As to how many vaccinations have been given in the county, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services website, as of Friday 12,530 vaccinations have been given. Of those, 8,837 are first doses and 3,693 are second doses.
Those interested in volunteering at vaccination clinics should email volunteer@carteretcountync.gov.
Volunteers should provide their name, telephone number and how they would like to help.
To request to be placed on the county vaccination waiting list, visit carteretcountync.gov/Vaccine or call 252-728-8550, option 2.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
