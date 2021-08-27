RALEIGH — N.C. Department of Transportation crews, contractors and volunteers have collected more than 9 million pounds of litter from roadsides this year and are on pace to exceed the state’s record for litter collection set in 2019.
“In North Carolina, we take great pride in our natural resources, but we all have to be vigilant to keep our state beautiful,” state Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette said in a release. “We may break a record for the amount of litter we pick up along roadsides this year, but we must keep that momentum going. Everyone should do their part to help us keep North Carolina roads clean.”
Mr. Boyette encouraged individuals to get involved in the 2021 Fall Litter Sweep taking place Sunday, Sept. 11 to Sunday, Sept. 25. For more information about the litter sweep, including a link to the sign-up sheet, visit ncdot.gov/initiatives-policies/environmental/litter-management/Pages/litter-sweep.aspx.
NCDOT officials estimate that in late fall the agency and its partners will break the 2019 record of 10.5 million pounds of litter collected.
NCDOT said its litter management programs are multifaceted. The department makes use of state-owned forces and contract services statewide. In addition, NCDOT’s Sponsor-A-Highway Program allows businesses, organizations and individuals to sponsor litter removal along roadsides.
NCDOT also partners with more than 120,000 participants in the Adopt-A-Highway Program, where volunteers pledge to clean a section of highway at least four times a year.
To report someone spotted littering from their vehicle, use NCDOT’s Swat-A-Litterbug app by downloading the app at ncdot.gov/litter.
“Litter is unsightly, costs millions of dollars to clean up and can hurt the environment, tourism and the state’s quality of life,” NCDOT concluded in the release.
