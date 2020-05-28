NPS to reopen Cape Lookout visitor center, Keepers’ Quarters

HARKERS ISLAND — The National Park Service at Cape Lookout National Seashore is reopening its Harkers Island Visitor Center and Keepers’ Quarters Museum soon.
According to an announcement from the NPS, in an effort to stay healthy while following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and Carteret County public health authorities, the NPS is increasing recreational access Friday.
North Core, South Core and Shackleford beaches remain open, and the park service is working servicewide with federal, state and local public health authorities to closely monitor the novel coronavirus pandemic and using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.
Friday, the park will reopen the Harkers Island Visitor Center daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The visitor center will be open for orientation and park resource information, but the bookstore will remain closed until further notice.
Additionally, beginning Saturday, June 6, the NPS will reopen the Keepers’ Quarters Museum daily from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The museum, located on South Core Banks near the Cape Lookout Lighthouse, will be open for visitor enjoyment.
While the areas are accessible for visitors, a return to full operations will continue to be phased and services may be limited.
With public health in mind, the following facilities and activities remain closed at Cape Lookout:
- Harkers Island Visitor Center Bookstore, Beaufort Visitor Information Center and the Light Station Visitor Center and Bookstore.
- Cape Lookout Lighthouse public climbing.
- In-person interpretive programming.
“At Cape Lookout National Seashore, our operational approach will be to examine each facility function and service provided to ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance and will be regularly monitored,” the park service said. “We continue to work closely with the NPS Office of Public Health using CDC guidance to ensure public and workspaces are safe and clean for visitors, employees, partners, and volunteers.”
Details and updates on park operations will continue to be posted on the Cape Lookout website, nps.gov/calo, and social media channels.
