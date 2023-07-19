NEWPORT — Like many animal shelters, the Carteret County Humane Society has been inundated this summer with cats and kittens, especially feral felines.
“We are overrun with cats and kittens right now,” CCHS shelter manager Rachel Hardin said July 17. “We can’t keep up. People just need to spay and neuter their cats.”
Some can’t afford the cost of spaying and neutering, especially if they care for multiple cats or a colony of feral felines.
To help with that issue, the Humane Society, as well as another animal welfare nonprofit, Protectors of Homeless Pets, offer vouchers to help cover the cost of spaying and neutering.
Hardin said the CCHS has offered vouchers for many years. In exchange for 20 hours of volunteer work, a pet owner receives a voucher to cover the cost of spaying or neutering.
In addition, the shelter offers vouchers to those with disabilities and senior citizens in exchange for donations to the CCHS.
“If you (disabled or senior residents) donate items you can get a voucher,” Hardin said. “That’s why it’s so important to take advantage of the program and get your pets spayed or neutered.”
Hardin said they typically see a surge of kittens at the shelter in the spring and summer months because feral cats tend to breed in early spring.
Another animal nonprofit, Protectors of Homeless Pets, also offers vouchers.
Those wanting more information about the Humane Society’s voucher program can call them at 252-247-7744, email cchsshelter@yahoo.com or go to the webpage https://cchsshelter.com.
Those wanting information about the voucher program from Protectors of Homeless Pets can email fourdogs@ec.rr.com.
