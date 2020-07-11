Cape Carteret Baptist Church donates to public school foundation

CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret Baptist Church made a $5,000 donation to the Carteret County Public School Foundation Thursday.
Senior Pastor Kevin Clubb and chairman of the deacons Charlie Evans made the donation on behalf of the church.
The Carteret County Public School Foundation supports students and employees and is led by a volunteer, 12-member board. The foundation is a nonprofit and is separate from the school system.
The funds from Cape Carteret Baptist Church will be used to assist students who have basic needs, such dental care, eye care and medical care, according to a release.
“Members of Cape Carteret Baptist Church are involved in the community in many ways,” Mr. Evans said. “We are focused on helping others and all agree that we should use our blessings to help further God’s message of hope to others.”
The donation to the foundation is one of many ways the church is assisting the community.
Mr. Evans said the church started the Backpack Friends organization in Carteret County several years ago. This is a weekend meal program that sends food home in backpacks with needy students and children. The church continues to send nearly 600 backpacks home with children each week.
The program has grown into an independent nonprofit of volunteers which derives support from the surrounding communities, businesses, grants and a number of local churches throughout the county.
Since the novel coronavirus crisis began in March, Cape Carteret Baptist Church has provided approximately $7,000 in food cards to children through the school system.
In addition, for the last several weeks, church members have been in grocery stores paying bills at the checkout.
“It is our mission to encourage people on the Crystal Coast to love God supremely, serve others faithfully and share the good news about Jesus passionately,” Mr. Evans said. “This year, we have focused on loving our community like never before. Who knew we would have this kind of opportunity?”
