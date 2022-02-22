County still concerned about proposed federal rufa red knot critical habitat designation

EMERALD ISLE — The federal government is expected to open a new 45-day comment period on designation of 150 miles of North Carolina beaches, including all of Bogue Banks, as critical habitat for the rufa red knot, Carteret County Shore Protection Office Manager Ryan Davenport said last week.
Speaking during the county beach commission’s meeting Feb. 14 in Emerald Isle and online via Zoom, Mr. Davenport said the county has not been informed when that comment period will happen.
But, he said, “we have asked them to keep us apprised” so the county can submit new comments if necessary.
The issue is important because critical habitat designation could affect use of beaches.
The rufa red knot, a robin-sized sandpiper with a wingspan of about 20 inches and a ruddy head, visits North Carolina in the spring during an annual 10,000-mile migration from the southern tip of South America to the Canadian arctic.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service last July proposed establishing critical habitat for the bird in many states, including all oceanfront Bogue, Core and Shackleford banks beaches. Other North Carolina areas proposed as critical habitat for the rufa red knot are beaches of Hatteras Island in Dare County, Ocracoke Island in Hyde County, Topsail Beach in Pender County, Fort Fisher in New Hanover County and Sunset Beach/Bird Island in Brunswick County.
In September 2021, North Carolina’s two U.S. Senators, Thom Tillis and Richard Burr, plus North Carolina U.S. reps. Greg Murphy and David Rouzer, sent a letter to Martha Williams, principal deputy director of USFWS, asking for more time for the state to comment.
During a virtual public hearing in August 2021, most speakers – largely from the northeast U.S. where the red rufa knot historically has been more commonly seen than in North Carolina – spoke in favor of critical habitat designation.
According to the USFWS website, critical habitat designation “does not affect land ownership or establish a refuge, wilderness, reserve, preserve or other conservation area.” However, it requires all federal agencies, in consultation with USFWS, to ensure “any action they authorize, fund, or carry out is not likely to result in the destruction or adverse modification of critical habitat.”
County officials were then, and still are, concerned.
Last year, the county formally asked USFWS to withdraw the whole proposal.
“As a local government with beaches that would be subject to the proposed rule, we have a vital interest in this proposed rule,” the county began its comments in the letter. “We are committed to continue implementing measures that will ensure the survival and recovery of the red knot rufa; however … we have significant concerns regarding the proposed rule. Rather than designating ‘critical habitat,’ USFWS has overreached and designated habitat for the red knot rufa.
“We respectfully request that USFWS withdraw its designation of critical habitat for the red knot rufa for (Bogue Banks) and withdraw its designation of critical habitat for all units until the public is provided an opportunity to review the underlying numerical data supporting the designation.”
In its Federal Register posting of the habitat areas last year, USFWS states the birds “depend on multiple foraging and roosting habitat areas on local, regional, and range-wide scales,” and adds that the birds’ habitats are threatened by rising sea level and shoreline stabilization.
Audubon for years has made saving the red knot from extinction one of its top priorities.
Lindsay Addison, a Wilmington-based coastal biologist with Audubon North Carolina, last year told the newspaper, “We are supportive of the USFWS’s decision to list rufa red knots under the Endangered Species Act and to designate critical habitat for them.”
Ms. Addison said critical habitat designation helps ensure the knots’ habitat requirements are taken into consideration when projects are evaluated by regulatory agencies.
Also during the meeting Feb. 14, Mr. Davenport said the county continues to work with the state to get sand from a planned U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredging project at the U.S. Coast Guard Station in Emerald Isle placed on the beach in the western end of town.
“We are having ongoing discussions, so hopefully we don’t lose that sand,” he said. “It should be good quality sand.”
He said the project is still probably “two to three years out.”
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.