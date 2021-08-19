Financial help still available for low-income homeowners in need of repairs from Florence

NEWPORT — Almost three years after Hurricane Florence hit North Carolina, state officials continue to provide financial aid to low-income homeowners in Carteret County and other affected areas for repairs.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services is offering financial aid for hurricane repairs to qualifying homeowners who live in one of 27 impacted counties. Florence made landfall along the state’s coast in September 2018, and its large size, slow movement and torrential rains caused significant property damage.
The NCDHHS’s Office of Economic Opportunity is offering aid through community action agencies. In Carteret County, that organization Coastal Community Action Inc., based in Newport.
NCDHHS press assistant Catie Armstrong said in an email Tuesday to the News-Times there have been 29 clients in the county who’ve received $75,144.47 as of Tuesday.
“We encourage anyone in need of assistance to call (919) 527-7256 now to find out if they quality for help with home repairs or for a reimbursement of their homeowner’s insurance deductible,” Ms. Armstrong said.
According to the department’s webpage on the Hurricane Florence assistance program, applicants must have damage to their homes due to Florence that hasn’t been repaired yet. These repairs must not have been covered or paid for by the Federal Emergency Management Agency or homeowners’ insurance.
There are also income requirements to receive financial assistance through the program. Homeowners applying prior to Thursday, Sept. 30 must have a household income at or below 200% of the federal poverty level. Homeowners applying after Friday, Oct. 1 must have a household income at or below 125% of the federal poverty level.
