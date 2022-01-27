Rotary International legend John T. Capps dies at age 80

MOREHEAD CITY — John T. Capps III, a well-known figure in the world of Rotary International, died Thursday at his home in Morehead City at the age of 80.
Born March 7, 1941, Mr. Capps was a long-time member of the Morehead City Rotary Club-Noon and gained worldwide recognition within Rotary International for his efforts in the club.
“John dedicated his life to Service above Self (the Rotary motto) and impacted thousands of lives,” said Lee Dixon, a fellow Rotarian. “Through Rotary, John traveled all over the world helping others and spreading his humor, wit and passion. He was a giant among men who cared for his fellow man.”
Mr. Capps was also well known for starting and holding the Bald-Headed Men of America convention for years in Morehead City, poking fun at himself but also helping fellow bald-headed men’s self-esteem at a time when bald might not have been fashionable. The motto was “more head, less hair.”
He also was regarded for helping homeless people, at one point letting a man who had camped near his print shop near the intersection of Bridges and Arendell streets stay inside the shop at night for an extended period of time.
Morehead City Noon Rotary honored Mr. Capps and his wife, Jane, for a lifetime of service by creating a $25,000 Rotary Foundation endowment fund known as the Jane and John T. Capps “Enthusiasm” Endowment. The Morehead City club will use proceeds from the endowment each year to do “good in the world” and the local community, according to a news release issued at the time.
To continue Mr. Capps’ legacy, the Morehead City Noon Rotary will also honor someone every year with the John T. Capps Person of Enthusiasm Award, to be presented to an individual who has made a difference in the world and the community.
This is a developing report.
