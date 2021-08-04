Harlowe UMC
The Loving Our Neighbors Ministry of Harlowe United Methodist Church will offer free barbecue sandwich meals from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until food runs out, Saturday. The meals will include a barbecue sandwich, chips, sliced cake and bottled water.
