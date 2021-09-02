MOREHEAD CITY — State marine fisheries managers want to handle regulating small mesh gill nets on a fishery-by-fishery basis, rather than blanket rules for the commercial fishing gear.
The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission met online via Zoom Aug. 25-26 for its regular meeting. The commission discussed the matter of regulations for small mesh gill nets, a type of commercial fishing gear. After a presentation from N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries executive assistant for councils Steve Poland and discussion of the gear, the MFC voted 5-4 to refer the issue of creating regulations to the fishery management plan, or FMP, process for each commercially harvested finfish species.
This means each FMP will have its own set of regulations for small mesh gill nets for the fish species covered in a given plan. Mr. Poland said the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality, the DMF and MFC’s parent department, directed the division in early 2020 to review current rules and data for such nets. It then directed DMF to draft potential management options, which include limits on mesh size, net length and net attenance requirements.
MFC at-large representative Tom Hendrickson said he thinks its important for any proposed regulations to go through the five-year FMP review process.
“I think it’s interesting to see the trend in these (nets),” Mr. Hendrickson said. “One thing we’ve not done a good job of in North Carolina is managing new fisheries. As our fisheries change, we should consider what we should be looking at to manage for the next decade.”
MFC commercial fishing representative Sam Romano also supported the action.
“We have a very diverse waterway,” Mr. Romano said. “I’d like to see some better messaging to the public (on how gill nets work).”
Commercial fishing representative Mike Blanton said the commission hasn’t been brought a specific issue to address in any given fishery regarding the nets.
“Without any biological evidence this gear puts undue stress on any given species, I don’t see the need to continue discussing action on this gear,” he said. “There’s no blanket option that’s going to solve everything. I don’t see why we’re looking at limiting gill nets for the entire commercial industry.”
Not every commission member wanted to handle the nets fishery by fishery. Scientist Pete Kornegay said he thinks the DMF has “more than adequate data” to justify blanket regulations for the gear.
“I’ve seen significant bycatch mortality data from small mesh gill nets in the striped bass fishery,” he said. “River herring are succeptible to gill nets. I’d contend there’s plenty of evidence there’s an issue.”
MFC recreational fishing industry representative Tom Roller was also opposed to sending small mesh gill nets to the FMP process.
“We have a way for us to get out ahead of future problems,” he said, “I think that’s better than sitting here and saying ‘status quo.’”
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
