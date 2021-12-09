During Winter Weather Preparedness Week, National Weather Service offers safety tips

NEWPORT — Coastal North Carolina isn’t immune to winter weather, as the National Weather Service’s Newport office can attest.
The week of Dec. 5-11 is Winter Weather Preparedness Week in North Carolina. For the NWS, it’s a time dedicated to distributing preparedness information on winter weather hazards.
According to the outlook for the upcoming winter season, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center is forecasting a “warmer and drier winter than usual across much of North Carolina.”
“It’s important to keep in mind that regardless of this outlook, there’s always some chance for extreme winter weather,” the NWS said in the outlook. “With that in mind, everyone should use this week to prepare for the upcoming winter months and the possibility of winter storms.”
In Carteret County, hazardous winter weather is rare, but does occur. NWS meteorologist Erik Heden said in an email Monday to the News-Times that while the county doesn’t see hazardous winter weather every year, when it does happen it can have a strong effect on the area.
“The most recent example was certainly Jan. 3-4,” Mr. Heden said, “when we have a few inches of snow in the county; due to the extreme cold, it lingered for days, including on the roads.”
When it comes to hazardous winter weather, Mr. Heden said the area most often sees coastal flooding and high winds, which result from nor’easters or coastal storms.
“Areas across Down East Carteret County are especially hard hit,” he said, “along with the crystal coast. Snow and ice can occur, they’re just more rare [sic]. We usually see at least flurries every year, with measureable snows every few years.”
Mr. Heden said the NWS advises residents to be prepared since “it only takes one snow or ice event to have a huge impact on our area.”
“Similar to hurricane season, you should always have enough food, water, medicine, etc. on hand for at least 3 days,” Mr. Heden said. “In 2018 after our snowstorm, the roads were quite dangerous for multiple days. Now is a good time to have your heating system checked. Not having air conditioning in the summer is uncomfortable, but not having heat during the winter can be deadly.”
Mr. Heden also advised anyone traveling to “snowier destinations like the mountains” to take extra safety items in their trunks. These include winter coats, hats, gloves and boots.
“These items would keep you warm should you break down on the road,” he said.
When winter storms are forecast, the NWS issues winter storm watches and warnings, to alert residents in a given area of potentially life-threatening conditions. Watches are issued when at least 3 inches of snow and/or quarter of an inch or more of ice accumulation is expected in a 12- to 24-hour period.
Winter storm warnings are issued when at least 3 inches of snow or at least quarter of an inch of ice is forecast within 24 hours. An advisory is issued when 1 to 3 inches of snow or quarter of an inch of ice is forecast within 24 hours.
A wind chill warning is issued when wind chill temperatures are forecast to reach 15 degrees below zero Fahrenheit or lower.
More information on winter weather hazards will be released daily on the NWS’s Winter Weather Preparedness Week website weather.gov/mhx/wwaw.
