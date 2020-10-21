Carteret County announces 13th COVID-19 death Wednesday

CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Health Department announced Wednesday another resident died from complications associated with COVID-19 Tuesday, the county’s 13th COVID-19 death since the onset of the pandemic.
Meanwhile, the county reported 13 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, followed by 17 cases Wednesday, for 1,190 overall confirmed cases since March. Of those, 210 cases are considered active, 967 people have recovered and 13 residents have died.
Nine people are hospitalized at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City as of Wednesday.
The Carteret County public school system also confirmed an additional case at Croatan High School, for 44 total cases connected to schools.
In a Wednesday afternoon release, the county said the most recent death was a resident in their 80s with preexisting health conditions.
“The Health Department extends their deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of this resident,” County Health Director Stephanie Cannon said. “As we continue in this pandemic, our best defense to slow the spread of the virus is to continue to exercise caution and follow health guidelines of the 3 W’s,” wear a face covering, wait 6 feet apart from others and wash your hands frequently.
The health department also announced there will be additional community COVID-19 drive-thru testing events from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at Eastern Park in Smyrna and Wednesday, Oct. 28 in the Morehead City Kmart parking lot. To participate, residents must pre-register by calling 910-267-2044.
Those who feel they need COVID-19 testing should contact their medical provider or visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing for testing locations.
To date, county health providers have reported conducting 11,890 COVID-19 tests, with 233 pending test results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.