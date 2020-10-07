Peletier initiates legal action to address nuisance properties

PELETIER — Four property owners in town will soon receive certified letters warning them to clean up trash, vegetation and other debris within 30 days or they could face civil fines of up to $100 per day the violations remain.
Peletier commissioners, during their monthly meeting in town hall off Highway 58, voted unanimously to authorize Carteret County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Kris Jensen, the municipality’s part-time code-enforcement officer, to begin the civil proceedings.
The four properties are among 20 in town whose owners he has been working with to encourage voluntary cleanup.
“I’m at the point where I have 20,” Lt. Jensen told commissioners. “I think we’re ready to get going, but I need guidance. Some of these I’ve gotten some compliance by talking to them, but some are being obstinate. What I need to know is, where do you want go to with this?”
Commissioners and Mayor Dale Sowers agreed it was time to act.
“I think it’s time to move forward,” the mayor said. “Pick out the worst ones.”
Lt. Jensen said he’d already picked four: 301 Pettiford Road, 128 Sandspur Lane, 1151 Highway 58 and 190 Buck’s Corner Road.
He said the alleged nuisance ordinance violations include overgrown vegetation, mounds of trash and construction debris and dilapidated mobile homes and campers.
Lt. Jensen said he will send the letters and also talk to the property owners to emphasize the need for compliance before the 30-day warning period expires.
Town attorney John Tantum will handle the legal aspects of the cases, and commissioners said they want to start with the worst cases so as not to overwhelm him.
Mr. Tantum told commissioners they have options, in some cases, in lieu of fines. For example, if vegetation is the problem, the town can have the vegetation mowed and bill the property owner. If the property owner doesn’t pay, it becomes a tax lien. The town could also file suit to collect the costs, but he said in most cases it’s not worth the court costs.
The commission voted earlier this year to hire Lt. Jensen, and he said Monday night he had been slowed by the novel coronavirus pandemic. The board hired the officer after a couple of years of complaints about properties some residents consider eyesores or even dangers to public health and safety.
