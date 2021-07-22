Gaitan receives 2021 Governor’s NC Works Award of Distinction

Carteret Community College graduate Makayla Gaitan, third from left, is the recipient of the 2021 Governor’s NC Works Award of Distinction in the category of Outstanding Young Adult. She is seen here recently standing with, from left, CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini, Workforce Innovation & Opportunity Act youth program coordinator Merianne Grigoriciuc and right, CCC Vice President Perry Harker. (Contributed photo)