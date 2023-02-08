BEAUFORT - The Beaufort Business Association (BBA) has announced that they have rescheduled the city's annual Mardi Gras celebration.
The New Orleans-inspired event, originally slated to take place this weekend, will now be held Saturday, Feb. 18th, from 1-5 p.m. with the parade starting at 3 p.m.
The parade will start on Craven Street and head South to turn right on Front Street.
From there, the parade will turn right on Turner Street and take a right on Middle Lane before finishing at Craven Street.
Mardi Gras, also known as Fat Tuesday, is a cultural event that draws thousands of visitors from around the county each year.
The event will feature all of the same festivities and activities that residents have come to expect, including live music, Cajun food and other festivities.
Children are welcome and invited to participate in face painting and mask making held under the carnival tents.
Performances will also be made by The Sweet Potato Queens, a group of women who dress in elaborate costumes and perform choreographed routines.
For more information on the event, contact Liz Kopf at lizkopf@gmail.com or 252-728-7108.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.