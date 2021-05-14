East Carteret senior Kittrell nets memorial scholarship

BEAUFORT — East Carteret High School senior Allie Kittrell received the first-ever Russell Lewis Memorial Scholarship Monday.
The scholarship will be awarded annually to a deserving ECHS or West Carteret High School senior who has been admitted to and plans to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in the fall. Ms. Kittrell received a total of $4,000, which will be distributed at $1,000 each fall semester.
The scholarship is set up in memory of late Morehead City businessman Russell Lewis, an alumnus of ECHS and UNC-Chapel Hill.
Ms. Kittrell is her school’s Beta Club president, student council vice president, the girls’ tennis team captain, president of the local chapter of National Charity League, active in Skills USA, her church, the National Technical Honors Society, Rotary, the school’s cheerleading team and was chief graduation marshal as a junior.
Ms. Kittrell plans to attend UNC-Chapel Hill in the fall in pursuit of a business degree leading into a career in dentistry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.