ATLANTIC BEACH — Atlantic Beach councilmen voted unanimously Monday, Dec. 19 to hold special meetings Tuesday, Jan. 3 and Wednesday Jan. 4, to interview final candidates to succeed David Walker as town manager.
Both meetings will begin at 9:30 a.m. in the boardroom in the town hall at 125 West Fort Macon Road.
The vote to schedule the special meetings came during the panel’s monthly meeting in the town hall and online via Zoom.
Walker announced in May that he will retire in spring of 2023, after the council selects his replacement and the person begins work.
After convening the special meetings the council will immediately go into closed session, as allowed by state law. No names of the finalists have been released.
The town has been seeking applicants for the position since July.
Walker said previous discussions by the council have narrowed the applicants to a manageable list for interviews. The town has been aided in the search process by a consulting firm based in Apex.
The goal, according to Walker, is for the council to make a final decision sometime in January and to have the new manager in place by April 1.
Walker has served Atlantic Beach for 15 of his 42 years of service in local government. His career also includes service in Morehead City and Kinston as manager and as executive director of the Onslow Water and Sewer Authority in Onslow County.
In Morehead City, he was manager when the N.C. Seafood Festival began its long and successful run in 1987.
Tuesday, he said he will miss the town staff and Atlantic Beach residents, but “it’s time to let go.”
He and his family plan to live in the area after retirement.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.