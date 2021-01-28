Out of an abundance of caution, Carteret County Public Schools will operate on a two-hour delay for students and staff Thursday, January, 28, 2021.
This decision was made after school officials consulted with the National Weather Service this evening. Predicted weather conditions call for a potential light snow fall and winter weather conditions in the area. School officials will continue to monitor conditions throughout the night and early morning. The safety of students and staff is always the paramount factor in making weather-related decisions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.