BEAUFORT — Billed as "The Coolest Film Festival in the Carolinas," the 2022 Beaufort Film Festival launches with a preview party at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6 and wraps with an awards party 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13. Sandwiched in between are dozens of short, feature and documentary films which will be screened primarily at Beaufort Picture Show headquarters at Mill Space (next to Mill Whistle Brewing on Lennoxville Road).
"It's our most eclectic mix of films ever," says BFF Curator William Kane. More than 70 submissions were received for consideration by festival judges, who whittled that number down to about 30.
"Artsy-type films in multiple genres. We've got comedies, dramas, shorts, features. Of course, there will be documentaries as well. Some feature relatively known actors to the unknown. And some of last year's 'Beaufies' are coming back this year," Kane added.
"Beaufies" are the BFF's nod to the Oscars, the top award for filmmaking excellence. Three awards in three categories will be presented at this year's event.
A local highlight of this year's festival is "Boatbuilding in Your Own Back Yard," Captain Horatio Sinbad's documentary of building his replica pirate ship Meka 2 in Detroit and bringing it to Beaufort. Sinbad is also featured in "Sword of Tortuga," a locally filmed swashbuckler culminating in the Pirate Invasion on Front Street on the Beaufort waterfront.
Local and regional filmmakers will be featured as well, including Michael Washington of Argyle Rebel Films, Betsy Betram of "Captain Scott B." and the talented folks (Coastal Carolina Riverwatch) behind "Tidal Alert."
Other films scheduled include "The First Final Drive" by Durham filmmaker Evan Kidd, who was a participant at last year's festival, and "Harold and Maude," the retro classic story of romance and hearses to be screened during this year's Dirt Nap Festival at Mill Whistle on Nov. 12.
The Beaufort Film Festival is an offshoot of the Beaufort Picture Show, which premiered in 2019 with the mission to bring art-house cinema to Beaufort and Carteret County. The festival had to curtail some events during the COVID-19 years of 2020 and 2021. As an official 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with an all-volunteer board, Kane admits its success depends largely on donations and sponsors.
"Donations are accepted, even for the 'free' popcorn,” he said. “The film festival is not well-funded, and we need sponsors. It's hard to attract big donors and sponsors to show independent and art movies in Beaufort, but the kind of movies we're showing you can't see anywhere else."
For ticket information and a complete schedule of films, showtimes and venues, visit www.beaufort picture show.org.
