NOAA updates online Coastal County Snapshot tool with maps to visualize data

BEAUFORT — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has updated its Coastal County Snapshots online tool, which provides an overview of various data on Carteret and other coastal counties.
NOAA released the update Jan. 19, which added maps to the tool to help users visualize the areas to which the data referred. NOAA Office of Coastal Management Science and Geospatial Division Operations manager Lori Cary-Kothera said in a Feb. 3 email to the News-Times that the response to the updated Coastal County Snapshots has been “exceptionally positive.”
“We’ve seen a 2,000% increase in use since the launch of the tool as compared to the same period last year,” Ms. Cary-Kothera said. “Prior to the update, users could find their county and select one of three snapshots. Once selected, you could print the snapshot out. We got a lot of feedback that users wanted to take another step to see what and where their county might be most vulnerable to flooding. We kept the print functionality and added the map visualization.”
The tool is available at the website coast.noaa.gov/snapshots/. According to an announcement about the update, users select an area of interest and the website will display an automated, easy to understand, county-level analysis for a given topic.
“Snapshot topic areas are focused on issues important to any coastal community working to become more resilient to climate change,” NOAA said. These topics include flooding, sea level rise and economics.
Coastal County Snapshots has been seeing a lot of use since the update. Ms. Cary-Kothera said users are staying with the tool for over four minutes at a time.
“This might not seem like a long time,” she said, “but it’s an eternity in web-land. We’re really excited to see the level of user engagement…They seem to love the new functionality that lets you interact with the data a bit more. People are gravitating to that function, hence resulting in longer web viewing times.”
The tool is designed primarily for use by public affairs representatives and elected officials. Ms. Cary-Kothera said such users are often “in information overload and need a quick way to understand complicated coastal issues.”
“Elected officials really value this information,” she said. “In fact, we were told that the Coastal County Snapshots is one of the reasons Congress passed the new Digital Coast Act, which is where this tool and others are housed.”
The three snapshots the tool provides for a given coastal county are on special flood hazards, marine economies and total economics. According to the snapshots for Carteret County, 51.9% of the land falls within the designated 100-year floodplain, that is, the area that would be flooded in a flood so big there’s only a 1% chance of it happening in a given year.
The snapshots go on to say 19.4% of the critical facilities in Carteret County, such as schools, police stations, fire stations and medical facilities, and 18.4% of businesses in the county are in the 100-year floodplain. While the odds of a flood large enough to cover all this area is low, Carteret County is no stranger to flooding on a smaller scale. Between 1991-2020, flood insurance holders in the county filed 8,740 claims, totaling $123 million.
Carteret County’s workforce is in the tens of thousands, according to Coastal Community Snapshots. According to the tool, there are 30,228 total jobs in the county, provided by 2,216 establishments, which generates $811 million in wages. The biggest sector of the workforce is in trade, transportation and utilities, with 5,507 workers.
Marine-dependent businesses and services are also a significant part of Carteret County’s total economy. According to Coastal County Snapshots, Carteret County has 4,919 jobs in marine-related businesses, which pay $90 million in wages. Of these workers, 4,025 are employed in the tourism and recreation sector.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
